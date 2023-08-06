The Unity Between Yorubas And North Will Be Affected If Tinubu Leads A War Against Niger – Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu participated in Abia state governorship election, but he lost. He shared a tweet regarding how president Bola Tinubu’s action against Niger Republic, may lead to a political problem between the North and Yorubas.

It’s no longer a news that Niger Republic and Nigeria are alledgedly having a misunderstanding, but Obinna Nwosu is not in support with it. He wants president Bola Tinubu to take a drastic action in order to prevent political bromance between the North and Yorubas. In his tweet, he made it known to us that Niger shares a strong religious and cultural ties with Northern Nigeria.

According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he made it known to us that the North and Yorubas both called themselves ‘Arewa’, so president Bola Tinubu should try and solve the problem with Niger Republic. He captioned his tweet saying;

“If president Tinubu leads Nigeria to a needless war Niger Republic, such move may affect the political bromance the North and the Yorubas. Niger shares strong religious and cultural ties with Northern Nigeria. They both call themselves Arewa.

Check out the screenshot below.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (

)