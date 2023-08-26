The United States is being very flexible with the junta, It’s not burning its bridges- Usman Sarki

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) and the military junta in control of Niger Republic, esteemed Nigerian Diplomat, Ambassador Usman Sarki, has disclosed that unlike France, the United States Government has taken a more adaptable stance in their dealings with the coup leaders led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night,’ Ambassador Sarki, a former Deputy Representative to the United Nations, highlighted that the US has not explicitly labeled the removal of President Bazoum as a “coup.” Instead, they referred to it as an “attempted coup” initially and later as an “unconstitutional change of government.” This choice of words has significant implications, as categorizing it as a coup would trigger sanctions against Niger under Section 7008 of the United States’ Appropriations Bill, leading to the denial of military and financial aid.

Ambassador Sarki further revealed that the US has engaged with the military junta on two separate occasions. Notably, during these interactions, the US representatives did not consult with leaders of neighboring countries. He explained, “It’s very surprising that in Nigeria, the narrative has not really focused on the United States and its role in Niger today.” He pointed out that the US envoy went directly to Niamey, held discussions with the junta, and later a new US Ambassador also visited Niamey, indicating the US’s flexible approach in their dealings with the junta.

In essence, Ambassador Sarki shed light on the nuanced approach of the United States in contrast to other international actors, emphasizing their choice of terminology and their direct engagement with the junta leadership in Niger. This perspective offers insight into the complexity of diplomatic interactions and the various stances taken by different nations.

He further said, “The interesting thing is that during her visit, she didn’t come to speak to us. She didn’t go to any of the neighboring countries. She went straight to Niamey, spoke with the junta and came out. A week later, the US sent its new Ambassador back to Niamey, and I think she’s still there. So, the United States is being very flexible with the junta. It’s not burning its bridges or alienating the regime in Niger.”

