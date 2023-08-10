The Uncommon Senate President Mistakenly Pressed The Alarm, Crediting The Legislators Account – Shehu Sani

It’s no longer a news that Nigerians are lamenting bitterly over the current government and their leadership. The people are suffering, yet others are enjoying and traveling for vacations.

Shehu Sani is the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He shared a tweet few hours ago on his verified twitter handle, reacting how the legislators accounts are alledgedly credited under mute button.

According to Shehu Sani’s tweet, he was alledgedly complaining about Nigeria’s current state; the suffering, the fuel hike, yet crediting the legislators accounts are alledgedly done silently. He captioned his tweet saying;

“Crediting the legislature accounts are done under mute button. The Uncommon Senate President mistakenly pressed the alarm”.

Also, Shehu Sani made a statement his tweet, saying selling employment letters is not limited to the Federal Character Commission, many MDAs are into that act of criminality. It’s time to move against the syndicates.

Check out the screenshot below and kindly share your reactions the comment section.

