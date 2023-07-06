The Truth’ll Be Known But The Judges’ll Use Legal Terms To Discredit ThePetitioners Argument-Primate Elijah Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has stated that the ongoing petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court will reveal the truth about the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system. He advised the court to consider a rerun or another presidential election to restore faith in the system. Primate Ayodele expressed concerns that the president is determined to retain his seat and suggested that the judges may be compromised unless God intervenes.

According to Primate Ayodele’s annual prophecy book, ‘Warnings to the Nations,’ the actual winner of the election will not be given the opportunity to assume power. He attributed this to the disunity among opposition parties and predicted that Nigerians would continue to face hardship under the current government. He also warned that if the Tribunal fails to act appropriately, it would tarnish the image of the judiciary, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would no longer be seen as an impartial body.

In his words: ‘’The truth will be known but the Judges will use legal terms to discredit the argument of the petitioners.

Primate Ayodele emphasized that the government will make efforts to discredit the petitioners’ arguments and ensure that the President remains in office despite allegations of electoral fraud. He stated that only God can remove the President from power and urged the judges to act with integrity. He further warned that if the Tribunal does not fulfill its responsibilities, it would lead to confusion within the government and damage the reputation of INEC.

In conclusion, Primate Ayodele suggested that a rerun or a fresh election be considered if the Tribunal fails to address the issues raised in the petition. He highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of the judiciary and INEC for the future of Nigeria’s elections.

