The truth is Buhari is just pretending to support Tinubu, he is working for another candidate-Sowore

Recall that two days ago while the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, during his campaign rally, he lamented that the current fuel scarcity being experienced in the country and the redesigning of the new banknotes, with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, were all plans to sabotage the forthcoming elections to prevent him from winning the race.

However, while the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, was reacting to this during an interview on Arise Television yesterday, he taunted Bola Tinubu for saying that the fuel scarcity and redesigning of some Naira notes by the Nigerian government, was to sabotage his chances in the coming presidential election.

He said, “Tinubu is from the ruling APC. They are the cause of fuel scarcity. He is just begging Nigerians not to vote for him. In the rally, he also revealed his fractured relationship with the ruling party.”

Further talking, Sowore said, “The truth is, Buhari is just pretending to support Tinubu, but he is working for another candidate. So, that means that things are fallen apart in APC and we love it that way because now, Nigerians are coming to the realisation of what we have always said.”

