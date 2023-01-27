NEWS

The truth is Buhari is just pretending to support Tinubu, he is working for another candidate-Sowore

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall that two days ago while the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, during his campaign rally, he lamented that the current fuel scarcity being experienced in the country and the redesigning of the new banknotes, with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, were all plans to sabotage the forthcoming elections to prevent him from winning the race.

However, while the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, was reacting to this during an interview on Arise Television yesterday, he taunted Bola Tinubu for saying that the fuel scarcity and redesigning of some Naira notes by the Nigerian government, was to sabotage his chances in the coming presidential election.

He said, “Tinubu is from the ruling APC. They are the cause of fuel scarcity. He is just begging Nigerians not to vote for him. In the rally, he also revealed his fractured relationship with the ruling party.”

Further talking, Sowore said, “The truth is, Buhari is just pretending to support Tinubu, but he is working for another candidate. So, that means that things are fallen apart in APC and we love it that way because now, Nigerians are coming to the realisation of what we have always said.”

Mediateehem (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 52 mins ago
0 347 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Atiku Clash Over Fuel Scarcity, UN Warns Against Hate Speech

11 mins ago

Festus Keyamo Reacts To Najatu’s Statement That Tinubu Has An Emperor Mentality

20 mins ago

Tinubu supported Ayu to become the Senate President in 3rd Republic- Akume tells Benue residents

28 mins ago

Obi Will Defeat Tinubu In Lagos, My Peers And The Youths Are United In Our Support For Obi -Osuntoku

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button