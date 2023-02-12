NEWS

The True Enemies Of Nigeria Are Not Non-State Actors But Politicians Who Promote Ethnicity – Mbamara

The Labour Party Governorship Aspirant in Imo State, Captain David Mbamara (retired), has urged politicians who polarize Nigeria by promoting religious and ethnic sentiment among Nigerians to stop doing so as the country heads towards the 2023 election.

According to David Mbamara, the real enemies of Nigeria are not the non-state actors who are causing chaos across the country, rather, the real enemies of the country are politicians who promote ethnicity and religious divide among Nigerians.

David Mbamara explained that as long as Nigeria continue to produce political leaders based on ethnic and religious considerations, the country will struggle to get things right.

David Mbamara went on to disclose that some politicians has become accustomed to playing the ethnic and religious card during election, but as soon as the election is over, they will start looting and forget those people that voted for them.

David Mbamara went on to say that he would have had no issue with voting based on ethnicity if the leaders who were elected based on religious and ethnic considerations ends up taking care of the section of the country that voted for them, but that is not the case because everyone ends up suffering.

