The Tribunal Process Is Becoming Too Long, Necessary Action Should Be Taken – Femi Falana

Femi Falana (SAN), a respected lawyer, has questioned the time taken to process petitions challenging the outcome of the presidential elections in Nigeria.

However, in his statement, he said that if it is a problem to challenge the reports, I think Nigeria should hold fresh elections.

This was the theme of Femi Falana’s keynote address delivered yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, as part of the Law Week 2023 program of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Chapter.

To refresh your memory, the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja is currently hearing appeals of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory filed by Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A few weeks ago, the Presidential Election Tribunal started hearing the cases filed by the parties.

Femi Falana’s response is as follows The petitions filed against the results of the presidential elections announced by the electoral authorities in Angola and Kenya were decided within 14 days by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court respectively.

But in the case of Nigeria, the human rights lawyer said: The results of the presidential and general elections will be confirmed after eight months, and the results of the governorship elections will be confirmed after ten months.

Many Nigerians have expressed their displeasure to The Vanguard over a statement by Femi Falana, a leading lawyer in Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard

Healthmedical (

)