The Tribunal Debunked Peter Obi’s Drug Baron & Drug Addict Accusations Against Ahmed Tinubu – Asari Dokubo

During Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo’s recent live broadcast, he spoke about the outing of the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

It would be recalled that the presidential election petition tribunal has been hearing the petitions brought by Mr Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of February 25th election.

In his petition against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obi alleged that the election was characterised by various irregularities including the non-qualification of the APC candidate over drug trafficking allegation.

Speaking on the outcome from the Presidential Election Tribunal, the Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “we have been briefed by our legal team who attended the presidential election tribunal. Through their briefings, I knew that the tribunal has debunked labour Party’s (LP) drug baron and drug addict accusations levelled against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “what the labour party would have done before was to tender a no-case submission at the tribunal. It is now clear that they went there to waste the time of everyone because their outing was a voyage to nowhere.”

To watch the full video CLICK Here (between 15th – 25nd minutes)

Khalid311 (

)