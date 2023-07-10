“The Tribunal Debunked LP’s Drug Baron & Drug Addict Accusations Against Bola Ahmed Tinubu” – Asari Dokubo

During Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo’s recent live broadcast, he spoke about the outing of the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “we have been briefed by our legal team who attended the presidential election tribunal. Through their briefings, I knew that the tribunal has debunked labour Party’s (LP) drug baron and drug addict accusations levelled against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “what the labour party would have done before was to tender a no-case submission at the tribunal. It is now clear that they went there to waste the time of everyone because their outing was a voyage to nowhere.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “Labour Party did not really dispute the results of the election. They ought to have brought the votes Peter Obi, for example, got in Sokoto and get some arithmetic made about it but they did not, they were rather talking about 25% in the Federal Capital Territory. Hope Uzodinma won a court case due to to the addition and subtraction of votes at the tribunal but labour party did not do anything of such.”

To watch the full video CLICK Here (between 15th – 22nd minutes)

