The tribunal acted against the peoples will – Osun PDP

Members of the PDP refuse to accept the judgement issued by the tribunal against governor Ademola Adeleke.

The people’s democratic party are insisting that the tribunals judgement is purely against the will of Osun state people.

Speaking on Friday, the party’s National publicity secretary,Debo Ologunagba said the election was fairly conducted and the people choose Ademola as their choice. The statement thus read:

“The July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State was adjudged by local and international observers to be free, fair, transparent and clearly won by the PDP and our candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke in confirmation of the wishes and aspiration of the people.

“The will of the people of Osun State as expressed by electing Governor Adeleke must be respected. As a law- abiding party, the PDP will explore all available legal means to restore the victory of our party.

“The PDP charges the people of Osun State to be calm, remain at alert and continue to support Governor Adeleke as we restate our confidence in the institution of the judiciary to dispense justice in this matter at the Appellate Court.”

Content created and supplied by: Ominacalypse (via 50minds

News )

#tribunal #acted #peoples #Osun #PDPThe tribunal acted against the peoples will – Osun PDP Publish on 2023-01-28 16:57:07