The Trailers That Will Pack Tinubu’s Ballot Papers In Borno State Have To Be On Standby — Akin Alabi

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Akin Alabi has come out to boast that the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will gather massive votes in Borno State.

Akin Alabi made this boastful comment while releasing a statement his official Twitter handle few hours ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Akin Alabi, he said; “The votes Tinubu will get in Borno State… The trailers that will pack the ballot papers have to be on standby”.

Source; Official Twitter handle Of Akin Alabi

