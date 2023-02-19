The Trailers That Will Pack Tinubu’s Ballot Papers In Borno State Have To Be On Standby – Akin Alabi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the political environment in Nigeria continues to heat up, the race for the presidency is becoming increasingly competitive in advance of the general elections in 2023. Akin Alabi, a prominent politician in Nigeria, has declared his confidence that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), will receive a significant number of votes from residents of Borno State.

Earlier today, a few hours ago, Akin Alabi made this cocky comment while posting a message on his official Twitter profile.

He said the following, quoting the original message that was issued on Twitter by Akin Alabi: “The votes Tinubu will get in Borno State. The trailers that will pack the ballot papers have to be on standby.”

