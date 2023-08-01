The Top 10 Best Players in World Football From 2000 to 2009

The early part of the current century produced plenty of stars. We had the likes of Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, and Thierry Henry. It was in those days when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hadn’t attained the GOAT status they have now.

The best player in the world from 2000 to 2009 is Brazilian legend, Ronaldinho. The former Barcelona superstar is known for his mesmerizing dribbling skills. Ronaldinho always played with a smile on his face and these qualities greatly endeared him to the fans.

In his days, he was both a good goalscorer and a fine playmaker. Ronaldinho spent the best time of his career at Barcelona. However, he also played for top European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. At Barcelona, he won the Ballon d’Or award in 2005. He also won the Champions League with Barcelona.

Ronaldinho was also one of the few players to win the Champions League and the FIFA World Cup. He won the most prestigious trophy in world football with Brazil in 2002.

The second-best player in world football between 2000 and 2009 is Zinedine Zidane. The legendary playmaker was a very influential player at Real Madrid and after making the move from Juventus, he became the best player in world football.

Zidane was an influential part of the French team that won the FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000. He won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2001/02. Zinedine Zidane remains one of the best players in world football.

The third player on the list is Kaka. It is easy to forget just how good the Brazilian star was in his prime. He was the last player to win the Ballon d’Or award before the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kaka won the Champions League in 2006/07, scoring 10 goals in the competition and winning the Golden Boot in the process. He also won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

Below is the full list of the top ten best players in world football from 2000 to 2009:

