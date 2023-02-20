“The Tinubu You Called Sick And Unhealthy Has Traveled Throughout Nigeria” – Sam Omatseye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular Nigerian novelist and a strong supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Sam Omatseye has revealed the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu that was mocked and referred to as a weak and unhealthy man has successfully traveled across all the States in Nigeria. Recall that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had received criticism over his health condition during the start of his presidential ambition.

Sam disclosed this on his tweet account where he shared a video of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, making a speech. Omatseye alleged that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has done more than Candidates that called themselves healthy and strong, he stated that Tinubu is a clear example of prepared Candidate and the other presidential candidates are examples of pretending Candidates.

He said; “They said Tinubu is sick, old, and doesn’t have the strength, power, energy, and the health. But Like Play, Tinubu traversed the length and breath of Nigeria, he toured the whole of Nigeria, Dem wey younger, healthier, stronger and got the energy, how many States and towns did they go throughout their campaign period? Not even up to ten states. The difference between Prepared and Pretending.”

