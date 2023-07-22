The Tinubu I saw in I999 When He Took Over From Marwa As Lagos Gov Is A Strategist – Bishop Ighele

A former Chairman of the Financial Accountability Commission of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Charles Ighele has stated that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu he saw in 1999 when he took over as Governor of Lagos State is a strategist.

Bishop Charles Ighele, who is known for his outspokenness stated this when he spoke with The Sun paper.

The Sun paper reported the exclusive interview today, 22nd of July, 2023.

According Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country. He has been sworn-in as the 16th President of Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2023.

Reacting during the interview, Bishop Charles Ighele said; “The Tinubu I saw in I999 when he took over from (Buba) Marwa as Lagos State governor is a strategist and, when he identified a fellow strategist in the person of Dele Alake to be in charge of strategy in Lagos, he was able to triumphantly swim out of the rivers of Buba Marwa’s popularity and established himself.”

He added; “With Dele Alake still with him to handle strategy in Abuja, he will have no problem in running a government that is by far more civilized than that of Buhari. I told people in the year 2000 when I was still living in Benin-City to watch out for Tinubu and that he will go far in Nigerian politics. It was not a prophecy. It was something I knew”

Source – The Sun paper

