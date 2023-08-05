“The time for legal questioning regarding APC has come” –Primate Ayodele Reveals

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a warning to Abdullahi Ganduje, the newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), regarding his tenure. According to Primate Ayodele, while Ganduje may begin his tenure on a positive note, he will ultimately end it on a negative and disastrous note.

The spiritual leader believes that Ganduje is not the right person to lead the party to success and that his administration will be marred by bad policies and legal challenges.

According to him: ‘’The time for legal questioning regarding APC has come. Ganduje will be involved in so many rumbles in the ruling party. Also, there will be so much corruption and self-pride,” he said.

In a statement released through his media aide, Ayodele predicted that under Ganduje’s leadership, the APC will face numerous legal questions, and corruption will increase significantly within the party. He expressed concern that the new administration will engage in reckless actions, leading to more rigging in subsequent party elections. Ayodele also warned that under Ganduje’s watch, the party might select wrong candidates as flagbearers.

According to the prophet, the situation will become so dire that members of the APC will start calling for Ganduje’s resignation before his tenure ends. There will be a growing opposition against him within the party, making it difficult for him to complete his term as the APC chairman. Ayodele also advised Ganduje to pray for good health as he may face health challenges during his time in office.

Source: Daily Post

