The Three Most Valuable African Footballers

Many world class footballers have come from the African continent. However, only three of them have ever been valued above €100m. Who are these top stars?

The first player in this category is Mohamed Salah. His value took a quantum leap soon after he moved to Liverpool. Within his first half season at the club, Salah’s worth increased from €40m to €80m. The Egyptian winger became the first African (and the first EPL) player to cross the €100m mark in mid-2018. This followed his being valued €150m on May 28, 2018. In fact, the former Chelsea footballer created a new record when he became the first winger to grab the Premier League golden boot. He did it in style as he became the top scorer in a 38-game season.

The second star to achieve the feat is Sadio Mane. Interestingly, this Senegalese was also playing as a winger at Liverpool when he did so. This Senegal international joined the Reds two seasons before Salah but had to till one season after the Egyptian’s arrival to hit a value of €150m. He crossed the €100m mark in June, 2019 when his market value became €120m. Six months later, he was worth €150m. In fact, the left-winger shared the 2018/19 golden boot with Mo Salah.

The most recent addition to the list is Victor Osimhen. This Nigerian striker was valued at €40m when he moved to Napoli in 2020. His exploits at the Serie A outfit brought about continuous rise in his market value. He broke the Italian record on June 15, 2023 when he became the first player from the country’s top flight to be valued at €120m. The highest worth before that time was held by Paulo Dybala (€110m). Osimhen is currently the most valuable African footballer in the world.

Images: Sky Sports

