The Three Clubs With a Squad Value of More Than €1 Billion In World Football Currently

Modern football has continued to become more lucrative as the years go by. In this transfer window alone, the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Kai Havertz have switched clubs in multimillion deals.

The counter effect of this is the surge in squad market value of the buying club. With the flurry of deals completed already in the current transfer window, two other clubs have joined Manchester City on the list of clubs whose squads are worth more than €1 billion. Those clubs are Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal has become the football club with the highest squad market value in football after spending more than €200 million already this summer. The Gunners made Kai Havertz their first major signing when they paid Chelsea €65 million for him. Jurrien Timber followed for €40 million. The pick of the bunch is Declan Rice, who was signed for €117 million. All these deals have made Arsenal’s squad value skyrocket to €1.21 billion.

As said earlier, Manchester City is the second club with a squad value of more than €1 billion. The English Premier League club has the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, and Rodri in its squad.

Paris Saint-Germain is the third team with a squad value of more than €1 billion. In the current transfer window, the French Ligue 1 club has let Lionel Messi leave the club as a free agent.

However, some players with high market values have been signed. The club has completed deals for the likes of Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, and Milan Skriniar. These players plus the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, and Vitinha are the reasons why the club’s squad value has skyrocketed.

