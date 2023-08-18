‘The Terrorists Want To Make A Point That They Are Still Potent & We Shouldn’t Allow That’ – Ejiofor

A Former Director Of the Department of State Security, Mike Ejiofor has alleged that the terrorists behind the NAF air crash want to make a statement that they are still potent. The Security expert said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the government and every citizen have to integrate to make sure the terrorists activities are curbed to a minimal level. He stated further that security is pivotal to the development of the Nation.

He said, ”My condolences to the defense headquarters and the armed forces. It’s quite disheartening and very unfortunate that we should be losing out on security forces like that. The terrorists want to still make a point that they are still very potent and we shouldn’t allow that. We need the co-operation of all citizens, all hands must be on board to see that this menace is checked. Because without security, there won’t be any meaningful development.”

