The Suspect Shot My Husband & Told Me That ‘My Husband Got What He Deserved’ – Victim’s Wife Alleges

Ejiro, wife of the late head (Baale) of Lotu community in the Epe area of Lagos State, Chief Fatai Jubril, has narrated how the Baale of Museyo, Chief Omotola Adeboyejo, allegedly killed her husband in her presence.

While speaking to the Punch paper, the woman said, “It happened on Saturday, July 15th, 2023. I was washing my clothes outside my house that morning. My husband was upstairs, but he came outside after hearing some noise outside the compound. My kid and I followed my husband a few moments later to know what was happening. I heard people say they would eliminate my husband that day, but I didn’t understand at first. I was supposed to report the situation at the police station, but they came with several weapons, and everyone fled for their lives.”

Further speaking, she said, “I saw that they were carrying my husband away and ran after them again, and I held him. When they saw that I wouldn’t allow them to take him away, Omotola hit my husband on the chest three times and slapped him. He hit his gun’s handle on the ground three times and shot it. As my husband fell, I wailed in agony ‘he has killed him’. He replied that he got what he deserved, and the deed has been done.”

Video(watch from 1 to 4 minutes).

Euphoric (

)