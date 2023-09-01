The suspect removed his Father’s private part and 4 of his Teeth for money ritual – Soji Ganzallo narrates

According to reports gotten from Daily Trust, ln Ogun State, A 20-year-old man simply identified as Ridwan has been arrested for allegedly killing his father for money ritual.

The incident occurred In the state’s Ijebu North Local Government Area’s Oshoku Village, where the suspect was detained by members of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps.

Soji Ganzallo, the commander of the So-Safe Corps, was quoted by the corps’ spokesperson, Moruf Yusuf, as saying that on Thursday during a regular patrol in Oshoku, officers of the corps heard an odd noise coming from a building.

To the suprise of the officers, they discovered a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of blood and the alleged perpetrator had fled the scene, Ganzallo claimed. The officers had entered the building to find out what was happening. Ganzallo claimed he gave Marcus Ayankoya, the Ijebu Zonal Command’s Zonal Commander, the order to apprehend and arrest the alleged murderer within a day.

He also stated that the alleged killer was apprehended as he was hiding himself in a bush.

Quoting from Ganzallo’s words, he stated that, Ridwan the suspect confessed to have killed his father, Ishau, using a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to extract the necessary parts of his body for ritual purpose.

The corps commander also made note of the fact that the alleged murderer admitted to the corps’ officers during questioning that he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.

