The Supreme Court to decide on naira swap lawsuit after presidential election.

Once more, the Supreme Court has postponed the case brought by certain state governors regarding the cutoff date for the naira redesign plan until March 3, 2023.

A consolidated lawsuit has been filed by no less than 17 states, seeking to prevent President Muhammadu Buhari from implementing the sudden redesign of the national currency.

After listening to arguments from numerous attorneys representing the governors and the federal government, the highest court declared that a ruling regarding the issue would be issued in the following month.

The date falls way beyond the scheduled February 25 presidential elections, which could potentially cause more uncertainty regarding the legality of N500 and N1,000 notes. An order had been previously issued by the court stipulating that the old notes should remain in circulation.

The discussion during today’s hearing centered around the contempt ruling aimed at Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, who did not follow through on the court’s decision to allow the continued circulation of old notes until a final verdict is reached.

