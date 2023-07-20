“The Supreme Court Judges Cannot Defend Making Hope Uzodinma Governor Of Imo State” -Prof Chidi Odinkalu

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a Senior Lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, has raised concerns about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Governor Hope Uzodinma’s victory in the Imo State election. He believes that the Judiciary is facing a significant issue that needs to be addressed. In an interview with Channels TV news, Professor Odinkalu stated that the credibility of the Judiciary has been undermined by several judgments in election petition and party cases.

According to him, the Judicial decision-making process is not overly complicated, and he argues that it is difficult to defend the judgment that led to Hope Uzodinma becoming the Governor of Imo State, considering he was in the fourth position in the election. He emphasizes that his concerns are not a form of mudslinging but rather an earnest assessment of the situation. He points out that there is a recurring problem in the Judicial system, especially when it comes to party political cases and election petitions, which affects its credibility.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

Savigny (

)