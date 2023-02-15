NEWS

The supporters of Asiwaju, are the ones against the new currency swap- Shehu Sani

In a live interview on Channels Television this evening, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the lawsuit of some governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, against the Federal Government of Nigeria, over the new notes scarcity.

While Shehu Sani was talking during the interview, he alleged that these governors are not doing it in order to ease the hardship which Nigerians are passing through, but, dragged the Federal Government to court to enable them buy votes.

Further talking, he said if one should look at the case complainants carefully, one would see that the governors are the governors who are supporting Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential ambition.

He said, “The major presidential candidates in the country are, Asiwaju, Obi, Atiku. But, the supporters of Asiwaju, are the ones against the new currency swap. They know that their selling point is money, if not, they would not have gone to court. And I know very well that he has won election number of times in Lagos State, without sharing money to people.”

