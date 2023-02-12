The support Peter Obi is getting on social media does not translate to support at grassroots- Tanko Yakasai

The 2023 Presidential election would be between two main political groups, according to Elder Statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai. He stated that the interest in the election is still focused on the All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party. It would be challenging to overturn the two parties’ standing, according to the Elder Statesman, who claimed that they have a strong structure across the nation.

Peter Obi’s chances of defeating the two major parties, according to the Elder Statesman. He maintained that the backing Peter Obi is receiving on social media does not reflect the backing at the local level. The majority of Obi’s supporters, he noted, will not cast votes on election day. He predicts that some people who are unaware of Nigerian politics will be shocked by the election outcomes in 2023.

In his words, “Social media is not the topic of this election. The support Peter Obi is getting on social media does not translate to support at grassroots. The topic at hand is election day voting. How many users will cast votes on social media? Many of them are just lying to themselves.

