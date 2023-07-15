The Support Igbo Traders Gave Sanwo-Olu In Gov’ship Election Was Not Because He Is Yoruba -Obiora Okonkwo

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines and Igbo leader, Prof. Okonkwo Obiora has revealed why Igbo traders supported Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the last general elections.

The outspoken Igbo leader made this known in his address at the annual all markets conference in Lagos State.

Prof. Okonkwo Obiora, said: “The support Igbo traders gave the governor in the March 2023 governorship election was not because he is Yoruba. It was rather because of the great competence he showed in piloting the affairs of the state during his first term. The traders also saw in him a detribalized leader who eschewed discriminatory and divisive politics which Lagos, a melting pot of ethnicities, requires to excel.”

Recall that in the last Governorship election in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress defeated Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Source – The Vanguard paper

