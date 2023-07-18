The Sum Total Of INEC Responses So Far Is Inched On Sabotaging And Attacking The BVAS And IREV — Akin Osuntokun

During an interview with Arise , Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, stated that the sum total of INEC’s response so far at the court proceedings has inched towards sabotaging and attacking the BVAS and IREV that they introduced to assure Nigerians of a fair and credible election.

He further stated that INEC had sworn that the 2023 election would be the best election so far but failed to deliver on the promises. He revealed that what INEC did can be compared to a bridegroom not coming to his wedding.

According to him, “The sum total of their responses so far at the court proceedings is inched on sabotaging and attacking the BVAS and IREV, that this INEC predicated the credibility of the election. I just read out to you now what the lawyer said about wanting to dodge, evade, or say that it doesn’t matter if the electronic transmission is not used now, N400 billion or N300 billion down the drain. This is what we’re being told now. Now, when you’re told this is in this statement, Those people who contracted these electronic transmission devices, who of course swore heaven on earth that this was going to be the best election in history, Like in a wedding, a bride or the bridegroom does not come to church on the day of his wedding, and you say that all is well. So, it’s a call for a prosecutorial audit.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (4:11)

Squareblogg (

)