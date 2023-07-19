The Sum Total Of APC Response At The Court Is Inched On Sabotaging And Attacking BVAS And IReV – Akin Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun, has noted that the sum total of APC response so far at the court is inched on sabotaging and attacking BVAS and IReV, that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, predicated the credibility of the last election.

Mr Osuntokun made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television on Tuesday, noting that the ruling party is trying to tell Nigerians that it doesn’t matter if electronic transmission was used or not.

Speaking further, the Labour Party Chieftain noted that INEC’s failure to transmit results electronically is like a bride groom not coming to the church on the wedding day, claiming that all is well.

He said: “The sum total of their (APC) response so far at the court proceedings is inched on sabotaging and attacking BVAS and IReV, that the INEC predicated the credibility of the election. They want to say that it doesn’t matter if the electronic transmission was used or not.”

Furthermore, Mr Osuntokun noted that INEC’s failure to make use of IReV on that election day calls for prosecutorial audit or investigation, noting that INEC took hundreds of billions of Naira and wasted the money on a device that when the hour came, someone told Nigerians that there was a glitch.

In addition to that, he noted that on top of wasting the money, they are telling Nigerians to forget about the money spent on the IReV and that they have the liberty to transmit results manually. He went on and noted that the APC has shown Nigerians their true colour, by threatening anarchy.

