NEWS

‘The Sultan Of Sokoto And Abdulsalami Went To Niger On Behalf Of Ecowas And Not Nigeria’ – Gebi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read

The National Co-ordinator of Security Governance Initiative, Aliyu Gebi has alleged that the delegation sent to Niger in person of the Sultan of Sokoto and former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar was on behalf of Ecowas. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that despite the closeness of Nigeria to Niger, Nigeria is yet to send a delegation to the country. He argued that there are individuals President Bola Tinubu could use to engage the Coup plotters to relinquish power back to President Bazoum. 

He said, ”You sent this delegation to deliver a message. But you can’t deliver a message and get the message immediately. The Sultan of Sokoto and Abdulsalami Abubakar went to Niger on behalf of Ecowas and not Nigeria. Up till now, no one has gone on behalf of Nigeria. And it is expected that Nigeria should cohesively in a bilateral way try to engage Niger. And if you want to engage Niger, there are political institutions that you could use.”

[Start From 5:07]


Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 32 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Atiku, Obaseki, Others Arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting; ‘Buhari’s inaction, heavy handedness worsened insecurity’–Sowore

7 mins ago

Today’s Headline: How Four Nigerian Stowaways Drank Urine, Seawater To Survive On Ship’s Rudder 14 Days; Navy Probes Vessel Over Alleged Crude Oil Theft

8 mins ago

Ugezu Jideofor Reacts After Gov Otti Assured Abians that the Roads will be Commissioned in August.

18 mins ago

Zamfara: Police clash with bandits, kill one, nab female informant

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button