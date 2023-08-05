‘The Sultan Of Sokoto And Abdulsalami Went To Niger On Behalf Of Ecowas And Not Nigeria’ – Gebi

The National Co-ordinator of Security Governance Initiative, Aliyu Gebi has alleged that the delegation sent to Niger in person of the Sultan of Sokoto and former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar was on behalf of Ecowas. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that despite the closeness of Nigeria to Niger, Nigeria is yet to send a delegation to the country. He argued that there are individuals President Bola Tinubu could use to engage the Coup plotters to relinquish power back to President Bazoum.

He said, ”You sent this delegation to deliver a message. But you can’t deliver a message and get the message immediately. The Sultan of Sokoto and Abdulsalami Abubakar went to Niger on behalf of Ecowas and not Nigeria. Up till now, no one has gone on behalf of Nigeria. And it is expected that Nigeria should cohesively in a bilateral way try to engage Niger. And if you want to engage Niger, there are political institutions that you could use.”

