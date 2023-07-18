The suffering is becoming unbearable- Kaduna residents groan as fuel price hits N620 in some places

Residents of Kaduna state have cried out over the hike in the price of petrol in some areas of the state. According to Channels Television, some major and independent marketers in the state have adjusted their petrol pump price to N620 per liter, making motorists groan over the rapid rate of increase. It was gathered that some residents were surprised as many petrol stations adjusted their pumps to a new price higher than what was being sold.

Channels Television reported that an interview with some of the residents revealed that most are not happy with the rapid change of things. A resident of the state who spoke with a Channels Television correspondent explained that the suffering is too much.

The resident named Victor Rueben urged the Government to intervene urgently to ease the suffering. He said, “They are selling the stocks they kept at a higher price than they sell before. The suffering is becoming unbearable. My appeal to the government is that this thing is becoming unbearable for the masses if they know that they want to really do well as a government, let them see how they can put our refineries in order so that they will not be telling us that they are paying money to bring the product back.”

Another resident named Abubakar Iliyasu said, “I have been here for the past one hour, in less than 10 minutes they said they have increased the fuel price to N620. Is the new stock or old stock? We are using old stock.”

