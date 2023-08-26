The Strong Men Under Buhari Are Now Languishing In Detention, Don’t Forget This- Ebah To APC Leaders

Alphonsus Ebah, Cross River State APC Chairman has come out to say that Cross River state APC will not accept the new APC National women’s leader.

According to Mr. Ebah who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning…

“I want to hold brief for the Mr Chairman (APC National Chairman), I do not think he is the master of his mind in what is going on. There are some new sheriff in town, some strong characters who were reduced to vegetables yesterday but are now showing us strength today. But they should not forget that the table will turn, the strong men in Buhari’s administration yesterday, some of them are languishing in detention.”

“So we don’t need strong men, we need strong rules to guide our actions so that there will be no problems. The governor of Kogi state is angry too, he spent over 10 hours yesterday at the secretariat. I was also in the secretariat till 1am this morning. We will not take this nonsense that they are talking about, we will not accept it. I have spoken to my governor, he has cut short his break and he is landing in Nigeria tomorrow. We have to sort this out.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 5:02

AnnSports (

)