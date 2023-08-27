‘The Strong Men Under Buhari Are Languishing In Detention, Don’t Forget This’ -Ebah To APC Leader

Alphonsus Ebah, Chairman of the APC in Cross River State, has announced that the APC in Cross River state will not recognize the new APC National Women’s Leader.

During an interview in a video (5:02) on Arise TV this morning, Mr. Ebah stated, “I’d like to stand in for the National Chairman (APC National Chairman), and I don’t believe he’s entirely in control of the situation. There are new players in the scene, individuals with influence who were marginalized previously but now exhibit power. Nevertheless, they must bear in mind that circumstances can change; those who were powerful figures in Buhari’s administration are now grappling with detention.”

He added, “So what we require is not powerful individuals, but robust regulations to govern our actions and avoid complications. Even the Governor of Kogi State is displeased; he spent over 10 hours at the secretariat yesterday. I, too, remained at the secretariat until 1 am this morning. We will not tolerate the nonsense they are propagating, and we will reject it. I’ve communicated with my governor; he’s cutting short his break and returning to Nigeria tomorrow. We need to resolve this issue.”

