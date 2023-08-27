‘The Strong Men Under Buhari Are Languishing In Detention, Don’t Forget This’ – Alphonsus Ebah To APC Leader

The new APC National Women’s Leader won’t be recognized, according to Alphonsus Ebah, chairman of the cross-river state association. Mr. Ebah stated in an interview on Arise TV this morning at 5:02 that he “would like to stand in for the National Chairman( APC Nation Chairman) and I don’t think the situation is entirely under his control.

New players have entered the scene, powerful people who were previously underrepresented but now display it. However, they must remember that things can change, and those who held influential positions in Buhari’s administration are currently battling detention.

Therefore, in order to control our behavior and prevent complications, we need strong regulations rather than strong individuals, he continued. Even Kogi State’s governor, who spent yesterday at the secretariat for more than ten hours, is upset.

I stayed at the secretariat until this morning at one. The nonsense they are spreading will not be accepted, and it will be rejected. My governor has informed me that he will be ending his vacation and flying back to Nigeria the following day. We must find a solution to this problem.

