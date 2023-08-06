NEWS

The Story That Someone Is Writing The Tribunal Judgement For The Justice Is Speculative Fiction-Sani

Fomer Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has stated that the story flying around the internet that someone is writing the judgement for the presidential election petition justices is either speculative or preemptive fiction

Recall that there were some reports alleging some people to be writing final judgement for the justices

The report surfaced after the legal representatives were at the court a few days for their final written address

Sani said though everyone lives in a country of mysteries, magic, miracles and Myths but it is hard to believe that the respective justices of the presidential election tribunal will stoop to sacrifice their honour for someone to write the tribunal judgment for them to read like newscasters

The former Kaduna Lawmaker went ahead to say that the story is either preemptive or speculative fiction

