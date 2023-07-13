The State Governor In Ogun State Will Come Around Every Part Of The State Without Resistance-Oyedepo

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On a Wednesday Communion Night Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “The covenant of stewardship is the platform for the rise of the reigning Church. Speaking further he said ” Job, the servant of God became the greatest of all men in the East. Abraham, God’s servant, became the covenant father of generational blessings. On this note, Reigning in the Body of Christ is from the platform of stewardship. One can not be a part of that without engaging that platform as individuals.

Speaking further he said “From all I have said, Supernatural Breakthrough shall become a core identity of the end time Church before Jesus returns. When you emerge a breakthrough, it is stamped on your forehead because everywhere you turn there is no resistance. In your domain as a ruler, no resistance. Take, for instance, The State Governor In Ogun State Will Come Around Every Part Of The State, There Will Be No Resistance. Why? He is the ruler of that territory.

Speaking lastly he said “The President will come to any place without resistance because he is the ruler of that country. This is to tell you that in The end time, Church will come across no resistance. They have entered the breakthrough realm of reigning in life. We can’t toy with stewardship, it is the only recognized platform here in the scriptures for anyone to get enthroned.

