The State Executive Council Resolved That Ortom Can Leave With The Seized Vehicles – Akase

Samuel Ortom’s spokesman, Akase, has defended Samuel Ortom following the decision of the current Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, to seize some of the cars that belongs to Ortom.

According to Akase the Benue State Executive Council Resolved that Ortom can leave office as the governor of Benue State with the seized cars. Akase noted that the Benue State Executive Council made the decision towards the end of Samuel Ortom’s government.

According to Akase, the Benue State Executive Council also resolved that the Deputy Governor and other appointees of the Ortom administration can leave office with their vehicles.

Akase went on to say that the recent development seems to suggest that the government of Hyacinth Alia is yet to look into the extracts of the Executive Council and the handover notes which shows that Ortom was permitted to leave office with the seized vehicles.

