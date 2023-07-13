NEWS

The State Executive Council Resolved That Ortom Can Leave With The Seized Vehicles – Akase

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 353 1 minute read

Samuel Ortom’s spokesman, Akase, has defended Samuel Ortom following the decision of the current Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, to seize some of the cars that belongs to Ortom.

According to Akase the Benue State Executive Council Resolved that Ortom can leave office as the governor of Benue State with the seized cars. Akase noted that the Benue State Executive Council made the decision towards the end of Samuel Ortom’s government.

According to Akase, the Benue State Executive Council also resolved that the Deputy Governor and other appointees of the Ortom administration can leave office with their vehicles.

Akase went on to say that the recent development seems to suggest that the government of Hyacinth Alia is yet to look into the extracts of the Executive Council and the handover notes which shows that Ortom was permitted to leave office with the seized vehicles.

Watch From The 1:38 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Inter’s Ambitious Goalkeeper Pursuit; Sommer and Trubin Top Their Wishlist – Fabrizio Romano

1 second ago

BREAKING: Nigeria Secret Police, DSS Files Charges Against Suspended Central Bank Gov, Emefiele In Line With Court Ruling

6 mins ago

Video of Buhari strolling in his Hometown with 2 Escorts weeks after Aso Rock Exit

11 mins ago

Fashionable Ankara styles that are suitable for any type of occasion

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button