The Spiritual Rod Is The Word Of God And It Is The Strongest Rod To Discipline Your Child- Faith Oyedepo

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

The woman of God went on to say that the spiritual rod is the Word of God. It is the strongest rod you can use in disciplining your child.

The spiritual rod is the Word of God. It is the strongest rod you can use in disciplining your child. It has the in-built capability to change and transform the life of your child, more than any physical cane can.

His previous post on facebook stated that ‘Nothing should come before your relationship with God, whether a car, jewellery, children or even your spouse. Your love for God should not be replaced with love for money, shoes or any other thing.

