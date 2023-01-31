The Speaker Of the House or Senate President Lacks The Power to Order Emefiele’s Arrest – D.H. Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A legal practitioner and spokesperson to Atiku campaign, D.H. Bwala has explained in his tweet that the House of Representatives and the Senate President lacks the power to order the arrest of CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. According to Bwala, the office of the governor of the CBN has institutional independence.

Recall that days ago the Speaker Of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila threaten to issue an arrest warrant on Godwin Emefiele to force him to appear before the House. The House of Representatives leader said this after the CBN governor failed to appear before the House or send any representative when invited.

Reacting to this Bwala wrote, “unless the the CBN governor is under parliamentary investigation to expose corruption, the Speaker of the house or Senate president lacks the powers to order his arrest for non-appearance.”

Bwala added that the Speaker or Senate President would be subjected to criminal investigation for abuse of office if they try to force Emefiele or any head of any judicial institution to appear before the House.

