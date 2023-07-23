The Southwest is Insisting That The Secretaryship Of The Party Should Come From Osun State—Modibo

During an interview with Arise , Ibrahim Modibo, a member of the APC Media Team, revealed that the southwest is insisting that the secretaryship of the party should be zoned to the southwest, particularly Osun State. He added that the issue of zoning is paramount and fundamental to the constitution of the party.

Ibrahim Modibo further stated that Abdullahi Adamu is from Nassarawa state, and as such, the chairmanship of the party should be given to Sen. Tanko Almakura, because he’s from Nassarawa state. He stated that Sen Almakura is the most qualified to be the chairman of the party because of his intellectual capacity. He added that Iyiola Omisore is from Osun state, and as such, the secretaryship of the party should be zoned to the southwest, particularly Osun state.

When asked to explain why he wants the secretaryship of the party to be zoned to the southwest, he said, “The issue of zoning is very paramount and fundamental. If you look at the issue from the perspective of the rule of the Southwest now, the Southwest now is insisting that they need the secretaryship of this party, and he should still come from Osun state, so what makes Nassarawa state not produce the chairman based on the antecedents of Abdullahi Adamu, Abdullahi Adamu is from Nassarawa state, and therefore, the most likely successor, the most eminent, the most prolific, and the most potential successor to these chairmanship positions is Almakura.”

Video Credit: Arise (6:18)

