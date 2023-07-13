The Southeast Youths Are Agitating Because Of Age-Long Exclusion In Governance—Nwakeaku

During an interview with Arise , Professor Charles Nwakeaku, Secretary, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, stated that the southeast youths are agitating because of their age-long exclusion from governance. He revealed that the insecurity in the Southeast has risen to the point where even Igbo leaders have gathered to source for a solution.

He revealed that the people have been unable to move on with their source of livelihood as a result of the insecurity in the region. He further stated that the government is supposed to protect the lives and properties of the people because it is their right.

According to him, “The Insecurity situation in the Southeast has taken on a new dimension, and nobody feels safe anymore. We’ve started asking questions about whether we are still part of this country because one major objective of the state is to have a social contract with the people. The people have Surrendered their lives and their fundamental human rights to the state, and in return, the state is supposed to protect the lives and properties of the people, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the Southeast, and we’re wondering whether the Southeast is still Part of this country. We look for government nowhere; the youths are agitating. There is so much agitation because of the age-long exclusion of the people of the Southeast from governance and the age-long deprivation of amenities in the Southeast.

Video Credit: Arise (1:98)

