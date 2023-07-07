The Southeast Or The Igbos Do Not Have The Number Of States That Their Population Demands— Lotanna Ojukwu

During an interview with Arise , Lotanna Ojukwu, the third son of Luois Odumegwu Ojukwu, stated that the Igbo do not have the number of states that their population demands. He added that the revenues that come to them are usually not enough to cater to the population of the state.

He stated that if more states can be created for the Igbos, it’ll be beneficial to them. He also urged the president to clear up several threats against the Igbos that were made during the election period.

According to him, “I’ll go back as far as state creation and the number of states that have been created; I don’t think that the south-east or the Igbos have a number of states that their population demands. When I say state creation, everything in Nigeria, particularly the legislature, is based on the number of states that you have. So it’ll create inequity for them to feel shortchanged in the number of states or governments that speak on their behalf. That also goes hand in hand with local government and administrative units as a whole. These are the main things. The other things that threaten, like we had during the election, are people threatening that they’ll take the Igbo man’s property, this and that. I’ll like to see the government of President Tinubu come out and say once and for all that certain acts by Oluomo and certain pronouncements by the speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly are unpatriotic.”

