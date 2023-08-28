The Southeast is one of the most policed zone, yet it continues to wallow in insecurity- Abaribe

Former Senate Minority Leader and senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said Governors of the Southeast should not be blamed for the insecurity in the zone. Abaribe who said Governors have no control over the police added that despite the heavy presence of security men in the Southeast, the region has continued to wallow in insecurity.

Speaking on Signature TV, He said, “I don’t think anybody can blame the Governors. The reason is simple, no Governor can give an order to a DPO. Because a Governor calls a DPO and says something is happening in your area, he has to call his police commissioner, the police commissioner has to call the AIG and the AIG will call the Inspector General of Police. And so if the AIG is not interested or he is sunburned in someway, he can just tell them to ignore. Because the question is here, the Southeast is the most policed place in Nigeria today, yet people will just come out, kill and run away. Yet if you go from Onitsha to Aba, you will count not less than 95 checkpoints. Same thing anywhere you go in the Southeast. In fact some are not up to 1km, there is just another police checkpoint 500 metres apart. What are those people doing? Yet the Southeast continue to wallow in insecurity despite being the most policed place within the country. So you don’t blame the Governors.”

