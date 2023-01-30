The South-West Is The Largest Beneficiary Of Buhari’s Govt Due To Their Agreement With Him In 2015

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Mohammed, a politician and well-known activist, recently resigned from his position as Director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. She discusses, among other topics, the dropping of the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and why the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a disaster waiting to happen.

Permit me to explain the actual events. First, I did not support Tinubu as a presidential candidate; I supported Professor Yemi Osinbajo from the beginning. In fact, I had dispatched agents to Osinbajo to dispute the notion that he is youthful, well-educated, proactive, and intelligent. Every time Buhari leaves the nation, we regain a sense of rationality, including the value of the Naira. When Tinubu first appeared, he did so in the most corrupt manner. I was aware that delegates were given money to vote, but it wasn’t just to vote; Asiwaju’s name was printed on each ballot.

They were compensated solely for delivering the item to the designated location. I was uninterested in the primary election for this reason alone. Yes, I was inside the APC, but I was unable to escape at that moment. I waited, but I never showed up to any of the meetings since I was uninterested in anything. One day, Hon. Faleke phoned me. Faleke and Adam were strangers to me. When he introduced himself, he called me when I was on a flight. Then he added, “Please, mom, we need you on the campaign council; we need you to be a director.” I said no, why? I decline the position of campaign director. I responded negatively when he began with “Please, ma’am” It is not appropriate for someone to beg you; it is quite humiliating, and if you do not take it, you appear conceited.

He questioned why I did not want the appointment. I stated that I cannot be a zombie because I haven’t sat down with Tinubu, I haven’t seen him, he hasn’t informed us what he had in store for us up North, and I am too elderly at this time. We reached a compromise after his persistent pleadings. So he said, “Okay, ma. When you see Asiwaju, if you are not satisfied with what he has to say to you, you are free to opt out. We all agreed on this. Then I received a text message stating Asiwaju wanted to speak with me, and I replied, “I’ll be waiting.”

Tinubu said, “Hajiya, I apologize, but I appreciate your decision not to accept my appointment. Nevertheless, I request your attention. Are you able to visit London? I said yes. That night, I purchased my ticket, and I boarded a Lufthansa flight the following day to arrive in London the day after. The following evening, I was taken to Asiwaju by a someone named Ibrahim Masari, where we sat down. I inquired, “Sir, what do you have in store for us up north?” What plan do you have for our predicament? He claimed he had no blueprints. “Sir, how can you reign without a plan?” I inquired. He explained that the reason is that he would step on too many toes, and they might kill him.

I considered that to be absurd. How do you rule, I said, if you do not have a blueprint? By the time you get electricity, there will be numerous interruptions. So, he instructed me to proceed if I wished to contribute anything to his manifesto. Before the South-West chose in 2015 to back Buhari, they presented him with a list of demands. Thus, Babatunde Fashola was able to obtain three or four “mega” ministries. Check; the maximum amount Buhari allocated to the North-West, his home region, was 12 percent of his overall budget. The South West is the largest beneficiary of Buhari’s government due to their agreement with him.

I attempted to assist these individuals, especially Tinubu, who do not comprehend the North. The North is dissimilar to the South. If memory serves, prior to 2015, Buhari governed only one of the 19 northern states. Despite receiving 15 million votes, Buhari failed to win even his home state. Despite the fact that the PDP was in power, he still received 15 million votes.

In the North, the peasants have the ace, as they dominate the voting process. The governors hold authority in the South. They determine who receives voter support. The South-West as a whole did not provide Buhari with the disproportionate number of votes that Zamfara State alone did. In 2015, we were able to unseat a president who was in office. We mobilize and succeed. Tinubu believes that this illogical Muslim-Muslim ticket will aid him, despite the fact that we guarded the votes and gave our lives. He believes everyone in the North jumps when the word “Muslim” is said. The opposite is true.

Sheriff_Views (

)