‘The South West Got 57% From The N483B Loan While The North East Got Only 1%’ – Sen Ali Ndume

There was a clash between the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the senate. The disagreement ensued after Senator Ali Ndume’s motion about how there was an uneven disbursement of nearly half a trillion naira loan in the six geo-political zones. He claimed that his people has been shortchanged and that the South West got the lion share of the loan while other regions got only 11 percent. However, Akpabio stepped in and stopped the motion.

Ali Ndume said, ”Up till now, I have not seen the report of how the loan was disbursed. I’m a Senator and I moved the motion because I have my reasons. My people have been shortchanged. The South West got 57% of the N483B loan while the North East got only 1%. This is a serious matter, a 500 billion naira loan was distributed and other geopolitical zone got just 11 percent. This is not a laughing matter, it’s a serious matter that needs to be addressed.”

[Start From 0:49]



