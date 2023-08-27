‘The South East That Agitated To Have Senate President Or Speaker Was Given Only 5 Ministers’ – Jackson Lekan Ojo

A Chieftain of the Ruling All Progressive Congress, Jackson Lekan Ojo has alleged that the South East who demanded for the Senate Presidency or Speaker was only given 5 state ministers by President Bola Tinubu administration. According to Sun , the Port Harcourt-based politician argued that the South West has nine ministers despite being head of major arms of government in the Nation. According to him, the recent appointments given to the South East cannot silence the cries of marginalization in the region.

He said, ”The President is from the South West just like the Chief of Army Staff, Controller General of the Customs, Chief Justice of the Federation, the Governor of the Central Bani, still the South West has nine ministers. The North West has the deputy Senate President, Chief of defense staff and others and still has nine ministers.

The South East that agitated to have the Senate President or the Speaker but was denied both was given only 5 ministers. This goes to show that they are adding more fuel to the fire that is burning in the South East.”

