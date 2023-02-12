NEWS

The Song That Mammoth Crowd Sang For Yoruba leader, PA Adebanjo At the Lagos Rally

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Yoruba Socio-cultural group popularly known as Afenifere, on Saturday, stormed the labor party presidential rally in Lagos

His visitation to the venue of the rally in Lagos made it the third time that he attended the labor party rally in person since he officially declared his support for the party a few months ago

It would be recalled that Pa Ayo Adebanjo and his Yoruba group, Afenifere, were among the first cultural groups to openly declared support for the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

His first appearance was at the Labour party mega rally in Oyo state when he pulled up a surprise visit at the venue. His second visit came after he stormed the venue of the OBIDATTI Rally in Ogun State a few weeks ago

However, supporters at the Lagos rally took out time to appreciate him with a song as soon as he arrived at the Tafawa Balewa Square TBS in Lagos where the labor party rally went down

The crowd, who sang in Yoruba language, appreciated him for supporting the movement despite his age. They also prayed for him to live long to witness the new Nigeria that he is clamoring for

In the viral video that was shared online, they could be heard singing

Baba, oh God! Please keep our baba for us

Kindly click on the link below to watch the moment

What are your thoughts on this?

Bodeblogs (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

FFK Reacts As DSS Invites Him For Questioning Over Atiku’s Alleged Coup Plot with Military

3 mins ago

‘Since Wike Lost The PDP Primary To Atiku, He Has Encouraged Violence In All His Utterances’ -Sekibo

5 mins ago

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

13 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button