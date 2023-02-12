The Song That Mammoth Crowd Sang For Yoruba leader, PA Adebanjo At the Lagos Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the Yoruba Socio-cultural group popularly known as Afenifere, on Saturday, stormed the labor party presidential rally in Lagos

His visitation to the venue of the rally in Lagos made it the third time that he attended the labor party rally in person since he officially declared his support for the party a few months ago

It would be recalled that Pa Ayo Adebanjo and his Yoruba group, Afenifere, were among the first cultural groups to openly declared support for the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

His first appearance was at the Labour party mega rally in Oyo state when he pulled up a surprise visit at the venue. His second visit came after he stormed the venue of the OBIDATTI Rally in Ogun State a few weeks ago

However, supporters at the Lagos rally took out time to appreciate him with a song as soon as he arrived at the Tafawa Balewa Square TBS in Lagos where the labor party rally went down

The crowd, who sang in Yoruba language, appreciated him for supporting the movement despite his age. They also prayed for him to live long to witness the new Nigeria that he is clamoring for

In the viral video that was shared online, they could be heard singing

” Baba, oh God! Please keep our baba for us “

At his age he is still fighting to see new Nigeria. And you are there celebrating money politics.

Pay Ayo Adebanjo is here, he just walked in 3:28pm.#LagosForLP#ObiDattiInLagos pic.twitter.com/DGVBzzbe9k — Vote Peter Obi for new Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@anthonyabakporo) February 11, 2023

What are your thoughts on this?

