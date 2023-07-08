Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji, expressed his confidence in the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja, claiming that they are being proven right. In an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, Moyosore asserted that the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is secure and unlikely to be overturned.

According to Moyosore, the developments emerging from the tribunal proceedings are confirming their beliefs. He emphasized that the election was won by Tinubu, and they are now witnessing their claims being substantiated at the tribunal. The chieftain firmly stated that it is a foregone conclusion that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will assume the presidency of Nigeria, with no possibility of any change to this outcome.

Hear him “The snippets emerging from the sitting of the tribunal are proving us right; it is a fait accompli, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become the President of Nigeria and nothing can change that” Sun paper quoted Moyosore as saying.

Moyosore’s statement reflects the unwavering faith he and his party, the APC, have in Tinubu’s victory. He views the ongoing tribunal proceedings as further evidence of their correctness and confidently asserts that the presidency is within Tinubu’s grasp. According to Moyosore, nothing can alter the predetermined outcome that has been established.

The chieftain’s belief in Tinubu’s victory is unshakeable, as evidenced by his firm statements to the Sun paper. Moyosore sees the unfolding events at the tribunal as a confirmation of their claims, further solidifying their position. With his unwavering confidence, he reiterates that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is destined to become the President of Nigeria, and no external factors can change that.

Moyosore’s words demonstrate the conviction within the APC regarding the election results and their belief that they will be upheld by the tribunal. The chieftain’s resolute stance on Tinubu’s victory is reinforced by the snippets of information emerging from the tribunal proceedings, making him more confident than ever that their claims will be proven correct.

Source: Sun paper

Quoted (

)