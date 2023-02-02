The Size Of One Local Govt in Kaduna is equal To The Number Of All the Votes In Anambra- El-rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

About three weeks remain until Nigerians of voting age go to the polls to choose President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the executive governor of Kaduna State, has disregarded Mr. Peter Obi’s chances of winning the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that one of the front-runners in the upcoming election is the former Anambra state.

The contentious governor asserted that Obi is likely to succeed in his state while speaking exclusively to TVC on Thursday. He claimed that obtaining a sizable number of votes in Anambra would not be sufficient to elect Obi.

El-Rufai asserts that the votes of the state of Anambra might be invalidated by the vote of just one local government in Kaduna.

Kano has 4,000,000 votes. What number is Anambra? One local government in Kaduna State has the same number of votes as Anambra State. Therefore, not every state is equal.

