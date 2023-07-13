‘The Sit-At-home In Nnewi Is Not As It Used To Be, People Are Now Opening Shops’ – Ifeanyi Ubah

A Senator Representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah declared just last week that there will be no Sit-at-home in Nnewi. Speaking about the situation, he said in an interview with Channels Tv that there has been compliance with the ban on the sit-at-home order. Although he noted that there is still fear among the people, he, however, maintained that people have started opening their shops as against the regular routine of total closure of markets.

He said, ”It’s about a week, it’s not something that will be so immediate for people. There is still fear and I have to admit that. And there is a level of co-operation. They have seen us coming up saying that we don’t want sit-at-home. The Sit-at-home in Nnewi is not as it used to be, people are now opening shops. It’s a gradual process and I heard a statement from the Anambra state government that they are not going to yield to non-state actors. We will continue to work hand-in-hand and see how we can get this sit-at-home off our neck.”

[Start From 8:33]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (

)