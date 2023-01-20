The sharing of N200,000 is the real cause of the conflict at APC rally in Rivers state.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports online, the Rivers state police command has currently revealed it’s doubt concerning the injury that three individuals sustained during the APC campaign rally in Rivers state. The police command stated that the conflict was caused by the sharing of N200,000 which the All Progressive Congress (APC) paid for the usage of the Rumu-Woji Play Ground, also known as Ojukwu Field, venue of the rally.

Moreover, the SP Finge-Koko disclosed that there was a serious internal crisis before the campaign rally started. He further said that the CDC chairman. collected two N200,000 from the All Progressive Congress (APC) as payment for renting the venue of the rally.

However, the CDC Chairman shared the money with only the Chiefs and members of his faction. He failed to give other members of other faction their share of the money.

Speaking further, the police clarified that the crisis was not between APC and other political parties, though it was immediately stopped.

